Vikrant Gupta hopes for team India’s visit to Pakistan amid CT 2025

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta has reflected on the hospitality shown by Pakistanis during his visit to the country amid the Champions Trophy 2025.

While the BCCI refused to send team India to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, the Indian journalist expressed hope that the side will travel to the country in the future.

Speaking with a private TV channel in Lahore, Vikrant Gupta reflected on his experience in Pakistan, saying that the hospitality shown by the locals won his heart.

The Indian journalist also revealed the huge fan-following of team India’s star players including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Pakistan.

“We went to a food street and heard ‘Kohli, Kohli’ slogans. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should know that people here consider them champions,” Vikrant Gupta said.

Read more: ‘Will learn from this’: Rizwan after CT 2025 debacle

According to the Indian journalist, team India players would want to play in Pakistan if it was left to them.

“Players might not have a problem playing in Pakistan, but it is not up to them. I think they cannot take corrective measures to restore cricket between the two countries. It is up to the governments,” he said.

Pertinent to note here that team India is playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 games in Dubai after the BCCI and the PCB agreed on the fusion formula.

As per the Partnership or Fusion Formula proposed by the PCB, India will not travel to Pakistan and vice versa for their games in the ICC tournaments scheduled for the next three years.

A day earlier, reports emerged that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) moved the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 out of India and is set to hold the tournament in a neutral country.

According to reports, the BCCI will remain the designated hosts, however, ACC officials are reportedly discussing Sri Lanka and the UAE as the playing venues for the Asia Cup 2025.