Villagers force authorities to construct broken road at gunpoint

Indian police have booked 30 residents of Naurangpur village, after they held officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at gunpoint and forced them to construct a broken road overnight.

A complaint against the residents who held officials ‘hostage’ was filed by a sub-divisional officer of GMDA.

“They took away three machines and construction material and forced them to lay a 50-metre patch of road in front of a petrol pump on Tauru road,” the complainant said.

Among those booked are Hoshiar Singh, a former block Samiti chairman. Locals reportedly obstructed the construction work of a master dividing road in Sector 78/79, threatened officials, and coerced them to construct a patch of the road.

While police said Singh was the main instigator as he wanted to get a road constructed in front of a petrol pump he owns, he refuted those allegations, the Indian media reported. Singh said villagers wanted the road constructed at the spot because over 20 mishaps had taken place there in the last couple of months.

He levied serious charges against the authorities and said they paid no heed to their requests to reconstruct the road.

