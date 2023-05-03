Vin Diesel angered ‘Fast 7’ crew for this reason

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel reportedly got under the skin of the ‘Fast 7‘ cast and crew because of his unprofessional behaviour during the filming.

A report by the US news agency stated that the team was dealing with the untimely death of Paul Walker, who played the co-lead in the franchise. They stated that it was hard for the actor, who plays the primary protagonist Dominic “Dom” Toretto, to say his final goodbye to the deceased star.

An insider stated that the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ star’s emotional state got in the way of the film’s production. They said it affected their work.

The source accused him of staying inside his trailer for four days. He called a meeting and asked what he was doing there.

The reports of the Hollywood star’s unprofessional work ethic have made rounds in the past. A report stated that it was the reason behind his co-actor Dwayne Johnson’s exit from the ‘Fast and Furious‘ franchise.

Director Justin Lin reportedly left the franchise because of the Hollywood actor’s attitude. An insider had claimed that the actor shows up late for work, stays unfit and forgets his dialogues.

