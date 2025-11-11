Vince Gilligan launches new sci-fi series 'Pluribus' on Apple TV+

American screenwriter Vince Gilliagan, known for his work on Breaking Bad, has swiftly launched his next series, Pluribus, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Departing from the world of meth production, Gilligan ventures into the realm of sci-fi, presenting a captivating narrative that explores a seemingly utopian world.

After humanity decodes a signal from an alien race, they create a synthesized virus that transforms the entire population into a hivemind, leaving only 12 unaffected individuals.

Among those anomalies is a successful novelist of fantasy romances, Carol. One night, she witnesses a shocking transformation in Albuquerque as everyone’s consciousness merges, hinting at the larger mysteries related to the aliens and the significance of the title.

In its early episodes, Pluribus maintains an air of mystery. While the nature of the hivemind is established, Carol finds their cheerful uniformity unsettling. A greater threat looms beneath the surface, though its revelation may take time.

The show’s title, derived from Latin, means “of many”, echoing the U.S. motto “E pluribus unum”, which translates to “out of many, one”. This suggests a potential disconnect among the characters, particularly as Carol stand as the sole individual in Albuquerque who has not been assimilated.

While the meaning of the Pluribus may not solely reference the hivemind, it highlights Carol as the emotional core of the series. She represents the few who resist this indoctrination, potentially uniting together against the pervasive influence of hivemind.