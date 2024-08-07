Hema Malini draws internet’s ire on comment over Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini got slammed by keyboard warriors for her comments over Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who wrestled into the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, with her historic 5-0 win in Tuesday’s semi-final of women’s wrestling 50 kg freestyle division event, over Yusneylys Guzman of Cuba, and became the first-ever female wrestler from the country, to enter the finals of any Olympic Games, was disqualified for being overweight in the category on the morning of her bout.

Reportedly, she was overweight by 100 grams than the permissible weight on her morning weigh-in on Wednesday.

Addressing the incident, actor-politician Hema Malini told Indian media, “It is very surprising and bada ajeeb sa bhi lagta hain ki 100 gm ki wajah se woh disqualify ho gayi. Kitna mehatwa hain apna weight aur wazan ko theek se rakhna (it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check)!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Press Trust of India (PTI) (@ptinews_multimedia)

“Hum sab ko isse ek achha seekh milna chahiye sab kalakaro ko, mahilayon ko sabko… ki (It is a lesson for all of us actors and women that)100 gm also matters a lot,” she added. “We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 grams quickly lekin milega nahi abhi (but she would not get that opportunity again).”

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ sequel demanded following Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics win

Reacting to her comments, a social user commented, “I really don’t get why people vote for someone like Hema Malini,” while another noted, “It’s an extremely stupid and insensitive thing to say in this context… Being over weight by 100 g is more of a logistical error and bad luck rather than her being unhealthy… Do you realise that the extreme training and the strict diet these Olympic athletes follow… She did not defeat the world no 1 being mediocre in power and skill… Saying these things makes it seem that she was eating samosas and ice cream everyday… Healthy living is an important message but there is a time place for everything.”

“Yaar kya hi bol rahi hai mam (What are you even saying ma’am),” one more wrote, to which, someone sarcastically defended, “She doesn’t know anything about sports and wrestling, she will say what she knows , it’s beauty standards and maintaining certain weight. Plz don’t hate her . It’s not her fault , she was raised in Bollywood industry.”