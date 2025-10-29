Vinicius Jr issues public apology to Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. issued a public apology to Real Madrid following his actions during the team’s famous victory against Barcelona in El Clásico.

Los Blancos clinched the highly anticipated tie, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

However, Vinicius’ substitution just 20 minutes before the final whistle grabbed the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazil international headed straight down the tunnel before returning to the bench before full-time, but not before he could exchange some heated words with Alonso, who was stone-faced during the moment.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Vini Jr statement. 🤍🇧🇷 “Today I want to apologize to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clásico. Just as I have already done in person during today’s training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the… pic.twitter.com/S2c2w2cwVh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2025



However, in a statement, the 25-year-old not only cleared the situation, but also tendered an apology.

“Today I want to apologize to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico,” wrote Vinicius in the post.

“Just as I have already done in person during today’s training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day.”