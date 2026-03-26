Vinicius Jr seeks to bring Real Madrid magic to Brazil at World Cup

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr. has expressed renewed confidence in his form, stating that he is determined to translate his club success with Real Madrid onto the international stage as preparations intensify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking ahead of Brazil’s international friendly against France, the 25-year-old admitted he is in a much better place mentally and physically after overcoming a difficult phase earlier in the 2025–26 season.

“I feel more at ease, I’m happier, and when I’m happier, everyone around me is happier and more confident too,” Vinicius said.

The winger endured a challenging start to the campaign, going through a 16-match goal drought and facing criticism from sections of the Santiago Bernabéu crowd. However, he has since rediscovered his rhythm, contributing 17 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Despite enjoying a decorated spell at club level, including multiple league titles and UEFA Champions League triumphs, Vinicius is yet to replicate that dominance consistently for Brazil. He has scored eight goals in 45 appearances for the five-time world champions.

With his second World Cup approaching, the forward made it clear that performing for his country remains his ultimate ambition.

“I hope that everything I do for Real, I can go on to do here with the Brazilian national team. That’s my biggest goal. It’s where I’ve always dreamed of being, and I want to bring great pride to our country and a lot of joy to our entire nation,” he added.

Brazil are looking to bounce back after their quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they were knocked out on penalties by Croatia. Vinicius, however, insisted he is focused on his own preparation and not external expectations.

“I know what I’m capable of and how much I’ve been working to be ready for the World Cup,” he said.

As Brazil continue to rebuild towards another title challenge, Vinicius’ resurgence could prove crucial in their bid to return to the top of world football.