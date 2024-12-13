Violence against Women: A Growing Concern

Violence against women is a pervasive issue that affects not only their physical and mental well-being but also has far-reaching consequences on entire generations. Unfortunately, Pakistan is among the countries where violence against women is on the rise. The main reasons include lack of education, poverty, unemployment and economic dependence.

The 16-Day Activism Against GBV and The Mirabel Sisters

Every year, a 16-day campaign is observed worldwide to end violence against women, from November 25 to December 10. This global effort aims to reduce violence against women. Although the campaign started in 1991, its roots date back to the 1960s in South America, where three sisters, the Mirabel Sisters, fought against the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. The Mirabel Sisters’ courageous struggle for political freedom and women’s rights led to their tragic deaths on November 25, 1960. Their sacrifice sparked widespread outrage, ultimately contributing to the downfall of Trujillo’s regime. Today, their legacy inspires the global movement to end violence against women.

Alarming Statistics but where’s the ‘RED LINE’?

According to a UN report, violence against women is increasing globally. In 2023, over 51,000 women were killed by their partners or family members. Every day, 140 women are killed by someone they know. The report highlights that a woman’s home is often the most dangerous place for her. Pakistan’s statistics are alarming. Every year, over 1,000 women are killed in the name of “honor.” Thirty-two percent of women face physical violence. Punjab, the most populous province, reported 6,624 rape cases, 562 abductions and 1,201 violence incidents. Women’s police stations received over 50,000 complaints.

Although laws exist to protect women, implementation is weak. Effective enforcement is crucial. The 16-day campaign is a reminder to policymakers and society to take concrete actions. At a time when a woman holds the office of the Chief Minister in Punjab and has repeatedly declared violence against women her “red line,” these statistics raise questions about her policy. We must move beyond mere slogans. The time is gone when men considered violence against women their right. We’re now in the 21st century. International financial institutions, human rights organizations, and media outlets together form a pressure group that renders governments powerless. The world is changing rapidly, and Pakistani society must also adapt to modern requirements. Perhaps it’s time for us as a society to turn ‘red lines’ into ‘dead lines’. This is the only way to save the lives of over a thousand women killed annually in Pakistan in the name of ‘honor.’ Women in Pakistan deserve to breathe in a free society just as much as men, who have ruled for the past 76 years.

A significant number of Pakistani men still tolerate domestic violence, exacerbating psychological issues for future generations. We must protect the 32% of women who suffer physical violence at the hands of men in Pakistani society.

A long road ahead

The UN report further states Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 countries in the economic inclusion and 112th in political inclusion. Significant progress has been made in increasing women’s economic and political participation over the past two decades, partly due to former President General Musharraf’s efforts to increase reserved seats for women in national and provincial assemblies. Today, women in Pakistan have more opportunities for economic independence, but a long journey remains.

Despite these advancements, the numbers suggest that more needs to be done to address violence against women. The fact that over 1,000 women are killed annually in the name of “honor” and 32% face physical violence indicates a significant gap between policy and implementation. Do we want to see a generation grow up where 32% of women in the country face physical violence, who will never recover from the trauma of this violence, physically and psychologically, and its cumulative effect will be on society, leading to more fragmentation, division, and psychological issues? Do these statistics not indicate inadequate government measures? Laws to end gender-based violence exist, but implementation is weak. Pakistan must prioritize effective policy implementation, education, and economic empowerment, to combat violence against women.

The fight to end violence against women requires collective efforts. It’s time to move beyond awareness campaigns and implement effective policies to protect women’s rights. Pakistan must prioritize women’s safety and well-being to create a more just and equitable society.