Violence during MQM-P rally: Sindh CM orders removal of SSP South

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the removal of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South after the probe report made public regarding the violence during Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) rally, ARY News reported on Friday.

The chief minister ordered carrying out departmental action against SSP South Zubair Sheikh besides directing Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal to submit his clarification.

MQM-P Pakistan criticised that responsible persons have not faced any action in the probe report on violence during the rally.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that no action was taken against those who had ordered tear gas shelling and baton charge to the police. He said that police was made a scapegoat to protect the Sindh government and chief minister who had ordered police action.

Siddiqui said that MQM-P moved the court to get justice.

On January 27, MQM-P had announced to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah following the death of its worker.

Police had baton-charged Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers and fired tear gas to disperse the protesting activists outside the Chief Minister (CM) House in Karachi on January 26.

The MQM-P workers including women and children had been baton-charged by police officials in a sudden move to disperse the protestors outside the CM House.

