Violent attack on KU student results in two arrests, case registered

KARACHI: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two unidentified suspects involved in the torture of a Karachi University student, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a case has been registered at Mobina Town Police Station regarding the firing and assault of a student in the canteen of the University of Karachi, raising concerns about the safety of students on campus.

In a statement, the victim, identified as Adeel, stated that he was peacefully seated in the university canteen when an unidentified male approached him and rudely asked for the time. Adil, taken aback by the aggressive behaviour, questioned the individual’s misconduct, triggering a heated argument.

The situation quickly escalated as the associates of the unidentified male joined in, subjecting Adil to brutal physical torture.

During the chaos, one of the assailants opened an indiscriminate fire, putting the lives of university students at risk.

The victim managed to avoid the gunfire, escaping unharmed. However, the attackers went through his belongings, emptying his pockets, seizing money and documents.

Adeel said that the culprits ran away when they saw university security approaching them.

