Violent clash in Karachi’s Lasbela Chowk forces market closures

KARACHI: Following a clash between residents and shopkeepers at Karachi’s Lasbela Chowk area, the market in the vicinity was forcefully closed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, a clash broke out between the two groups leading to a tense situation, after which a significant presence of law enforcers was observed in the area.

As per the police statement, a brawl erupted among the residents of Patel Para and shopkeepers of Naseem Cloth Market, resulting in the closure of Naseem Cloth Market and Khaleej Baara Market located near Lasbela Chowk.

The police authorities explained that residents of Patel Para were protesting against unauthorized load shedding at Lasbela Chowk, which led to heated arguments.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large number of police and Rangers personnel reached the scene to control the situation. However, the police took two shopkeepers into custody who were allegedly involved in attacking the protestors.

The local police confirmed that both shopkeepers have been taken to the police station, meanwhile, further investigations are underway.