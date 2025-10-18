Violent Protests: Police say arrests tally surges to 5,600

LAHORE: The tally of accused involved in violent protests and attacks on police in Lahore cases has increased to 681, police authorities said.

The Punjab police department has expanded its crackdown to other cities of the province for arrest of the accused nominated in cases of violent protests in Lahore.

The department have arrested over 5,600 accused across Punjab over violent protests, police said.

Officials said that the police working to find more accused with assistance from the mobile calls and Whatsapp records.

The social media accounts of miscreants also being tracked, police said.

“Police tracing people involved in creating chaos with social media,” according to police.

The violent demonstrations resulted in injuries to 250 police officers and personnel, while one inspector was martyred during clashes with the mob. Lahore reported the highest number of casualties, with 142 officers injured, followed by 48 in Sheikhupura, the police spokesperson confirmed.

Earlier, security sources have stated that the organizers of the TLP’s recent violent protests have been exposed, and a list of their names has been prepared.

Sources stated that complete data has been provided to law enforcement agencies in this respect.

“With geo-fencing the countrywide network and command points have been pointed out. Call data records have exposed the masterminds and key characters,” sources said.

According to sources, a list of the TLP financers and facilitators has also been prepared, and a crackdown is expected at any time.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and several TLP workers have been charged with terrorism in connection with violent attacks on police in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke.