WATCH: 10-feet crocodile attempts to climb railing

Locals were seen shocked in a viral video after a 10-feet crocodile crawled out of a canal and wandered around a sidewalk in India.

The 10-feet reptile was seen in the video trying to climb a railing on the sidewalk in Naraura area in Uttar Pradesh in an apparent bid to get back into the water, an Indian media outlet reported.

Locals quickly informed the relevant authorities after the giant crocodile appeared in a busy area and sparked panic.

Videos of the crocodile went viral showing it moving on a sidewalk near the Ganga Ghat canal.

Later, forests officials and police arrived at the scene and attempted to capture and relocate it to the water.

The viral video showed the crocodile landing on the ground and trying to flee the scene.

The forest officials then covered its head with a cloth and tied its limbs to stop it from attacking the rescue team.

Two officials then lifted the crocodile’s tail and others tied a rope around its mouth.

The crocodile was rescued after a few hours and released into the canal.

Last month, a giant alligator held up flights at a Florida Air Force base after lying under the wheels of a plane.

The incident occurred at a Florida Air Force base, where a sleeping alligator held up flights by lying under the wheels of a plane before being wrangled away by wildlife officers.