11-year-old boy attends court hearing of his murder case

In a bizarre incident that went viral online in no time, an 11-year-old boy appeared before a Supreme Court bench to convince them that he is alive.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where a teen boy appeared before a court to convince them that he is alive and that the murder case involving him is a fake one.

The case started when the boy’s father falsely accused his grandfather and uncles of killing him. The murder case was registered by police.

The boy named Abhay Singh has since then approached several courts to close the case and prove that he is alive but his petitions were dismissed, which in turn forced him to approach the Supreme Court.

He stood before a bench of the court and said “I am alive”. Taking note of the matter, the court has sought reports from the Uttar Pradesh government, the Pilibhit Superintendent of Police, and the station house officer at the Neuria police station.

The court has also directed authorities to not take any coercive steps against the boy and his grandfather till further orders.