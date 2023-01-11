Must see: 14 men perform dangerous stunt on three motorcycles

A shocking video of 14 men performing a stunt on three motorcycles in India is going viral on Twitter.

The viral video of the dangerous stunt was shared by the Indian news agency India.com. In the video, six men can be seen riding a bike while the two motorcycles carried four people each in Bareilly city’s Deorania PS area.

They performed the stunt to become an internet sensation.

Police took action after the video went viral and took the bikes into their custody.

According to the report, the six men performed the stunt right in front of law enforcement agencies who could not stop them at that time.

SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia, speaking with the media, said they are tracking the accused based on the motorcycles’ registration numbers.

“The accused are being tracked based on the bikes’ number plates, and action will be taken in accordance with the law.” he said, “Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken.”

The incident took place two days after three men from Uttar Pradesh performed stunts in a police car. They took selfies while driving the moving car on the road.

