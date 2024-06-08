VIRAL: 3-year-old dies, mother injured after being stabbed by woman

web analytics
A tragic incident was reported from Ohio – a state in Unites States of America – where a three-year-old boy lost his life and mother sustained injuries after being stabbed by a woman.

The incident occurred when the victim and his mother was putting the grocery in the car, parked out the mart in Ohio.

The CCTV camera recorded the alleged attacker, identified as Julian Wood, stalking the mother and the minor boy inside the grocery mart, with a kitchen knife in her hand followed them outside as they exit the supermarket.

As the mother along with the deceased boy, named Julian Wood, walked towards the crowded parking lot to load the groceries in the car, the woman randomly stabbed the mother and her minor child.

Despite the paramedical staff’s desperate attempt to save the victim, Julian was bled to death in less than six minutes in the parking lot.

Later, the police managed to arrest the alleged murderer a short walk away with the murder weapon in her hand.

However, the police failed to find any good reason for the attack.

The alleged murderer was charged with aggravated murder and spent her entire arraignment in Rocky River Municipal Court on Tuesday with her head slumped on the table.

Police said she could face more charges when the case is presented to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

