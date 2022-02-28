Viral: 3-year-old names complicated spices and pulses

The recent video of a 3-year-old Indian boy, naming complicated Indian spices and pulses has gone viral.

Even after years of cooking experience, some people are unable to name all the complicated herbs, spices and pulses the Indian cuisine offers, but it is no big deal for Abeer from India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonika Bhasin (@sonikabhasin)



In a video, shared by an Instagram account named Shonika Bhasin, Abeer can be seen naming grocery items while he accompanies his mother for shopping.

In the video, Abeer’s mother points at different items and asks him to name them, in both English and Hindi language.

The video has gathered over 400,000 views on Instagram alone. Viewers are in awe of the little boys’ brilliant memory.

