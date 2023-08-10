32 female students fall sick after eating chicken in hostel

In a shocking incident that went viral online, 32 female students fell sick after eating chicken in their hostel.

The incident took place at the girl’s hostel in Vijayanagara district in the Indian state of Karnataka where the students developed symptoms of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea at midnight following the consumption of a chicken meal in dinner at hostel. The students were shifted to a government hospital.

Authorities explained that 28 students were admitted to the hospital at midnight. Another four fell sick and they were also hospitalised taking the number of those admitted to the hospital to 32. Among 32, six were taken care of. However, the rest of the students are recovering, hospital authorities stated.

There are 148 students studying at the hostel. Among them, 131 students ate non-vegetarian food and 17 students opted for vegetarian food. After dinner, they had gone to sleep. At about 2 a.m., students started complaining about severe stomach pain. They also developed other symptoms later.

The authorities have been directed to collect the blood samples of the students to ascertain the exact cause behind students falling sick. The authorities have also sent a sample of chicken for testing.

The authorities suspected that the students fell sick after eating chicken at dinner. The investigation regarding this matter is underway.