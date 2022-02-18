VIRAL: 47-kg tumour removed from woman’s stomach

A tumour weighing 47-kilogram was surgically removed from a 56-year-old woman from India and is being said as the country’s biggest non-ovarian tumour to be removed.

An Indian news agency reported that the female, whose identity was kept secret, was carrying it for nearly two decades.

The surgeons also removed the wall tissues and the excess skin from the abdomen region. It weighed 54 kilograms.

“We could not weigh the patient before the surgery as she could not stand,” surgical gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospitals Dr Chirag Desai said as quoted in the report. “But after the operation, she weighed 49 kilograms.”

He added: “The removal including the tumour – in our parlance retroperitoneal leiomyoma – weighed more than her actual weight. This happens rarely.”

Her son claimed the tumour not being this large at the start.

The report mentioned that she was gaining weight in the abdominal region. She thought of it being due to gastric trouble at first.

She resorted to ayurvedic and allopathic medicines for treatment. However, she was diagnosed with a tumour back in 2004.

Earlier, a doctor removed ‘one of the world’s largest facial tumours’ without charging any fee.

The tumour, which was as big as a watermelon, was removed from the lower left side of the patient’s face by Dr Graves, who is a well-known oral and facial surgeon.

The tumour that grew big within a year was not causing any pain to the patient, Charles, however, it covered his left side of the face, disturbing his daily life.

