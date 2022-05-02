Viral: 70-year-old man finishes 100m race in less than 14 seconds

A 70-year-old man named Michael Kish from the US surprised everyone by finishing a 100-metre race in less than 14 seconds.

With his unbelievable sprint, Micheal proved that age is just a number. The video of the race has gone viral over social media.

The video of the race was shared by a Twitter account name FloTrack. The video was captioned, “Michael Kish wins Penn Relays 70-year-old 100m race in 13.47!!.”

The video has gathered over 1.9 million views on Twitter.

People were amazed at Micheal’s lighting speed and his commitment to fitness at the age of 70.

One user commented, “There are plenty of +60, +70 and even +80-year-olds running various distances very well…even ultras. Age is only a number.”

These guys at 70, are faster than I ever was. — Lee Gully Sayne (@Sareesataka) April 28, 2022

There are plenty of +60, +70 and even +80 year olds running various distances very well…even ultras. Age is only a number. — Dor AH (@Hoppy9817) April 29, 2022

According to local media, Kish was representing the Shor Athletic Club on Thursday. Don Warren from Philadelphia secured the send place by finishing the race in 14.35 seconds. While Joachim Acolatse secured third place by finishing the 100 m race in 15.86 seconds.

