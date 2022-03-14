Aamir Khan BREAKS silence on his divorce with Kiran Rao

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan said he is got giving a divorce to his wife Kiran Rao and they have respect and fondness for one another.

The Dangal star addressed the divorce rumours in a tell-all interview with an India-based news agency.

“Kiran ji and I love each other,” he said as quoted in the report. “We have a lot of respect and fondness for each other and I understand that people don’t understand our equation. It’s difficult for people to understand.

“This is because, usually, we don’t see a bond like this (among couples who separate).”

The Thugs of Hindustan star said that they have discussed the matter for quite some time, adding that they believe themselves to be whether it comes to families from both sides.

He admitted to being a change in their relationship as husband and wife and they wanted to respect their matrimony.

“We are going to hold each other’s hands and move ahead. We are working together. We are also collaborating on the Paani Foundation. She lives in the same building, on the floor above,” he added.

He said that he is still with his first wife Reena Dutta even after their separation.

The 57-year-old said: “Usually when couples separate, they tend to fight. But this didn’t happen, neither with Reena ji and me nor with Kiran ji and me. My younger sister Farhat got married to Reena’s younger brother, Rajeev Datta. So, you see, our family is quite connected to each other.”

He admitted to being lonely when he parted ways with her.,

He said that he was lonely when he parted ways with Reena Dutta, adding that the people believed he was dating his current wife which was untrue.

“I did meet Kiran ji during the making of Lagaan. However, we didn’t know each other so well then. 300 log the tab (unit mein aur usme se) ek Kiran ji thi (laughs)!”

