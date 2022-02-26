Komal Aziz shares her picture from Malibu

Actor Komal Aziz Khan shared a new picture that is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

In the viral picture, the actor is seen smiling for the camera. She is sitting on a coastal area in Malibu. She admitted to missing Malibu and the shrimp cocktail which was in front of her.

“Missing Malibu and this shrimp cocktail 🏝” the caption read.

The picture got thousands of likes from the netizens. They posted heart emoji in the comments to compliment her looks.

She is one of the most popular Pakistan celebrities on social media with millions of followers. She takes to the visual sharing portal to share pictures and BTS of projects.

Earlier, she turned heads by sharing clicks from her photoshoots. The actor wore a dashing embroidered silver kurta shalwar.

Moreover, her pictures in a red outfit were a hit as well.

Life-changing experience

She confessed to getting caught cheating in an exam and the incident changed her life in ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh.

The Bay Khudi star said that it all began when she was studying BBA and could not understand a single thing that was being taught.

Komal Aziz mentioned that she wanted to write only what she had memorized in the exam. She made a chit for the answer but she got caught and was suspended for six months.

The celebrity recalled that she was sent to the United States by her parents on scholarship. She said that the incident changed her life as she got the education she wanted in the first place.

