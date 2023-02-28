Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s Tum Tum video goes viral

Video of Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her rumoured beau Siddharth Suryanarayan dancing to the song ‘Tum Tum‘ is going viral.

The ‘Rockstar‘ star and the ‘Rang De Basanti‘ actor grooved in perfect sync in the now-viral video. It ended with her pushing him away.

However, it was the latter who stole the show with his looks and expressions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Their clip was liked by fellow celebrities Hansika Motwani, Dia Mirza and Farah Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple has been seen together many times but has not made their relationship public.

Aditi Rao Hydari made her Bollywood debut in 2009’s ‘Delhi 6’.

She went on to work in films ‘Dhobi Ghat‘, ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi‘, ‘Rockstar‘, ‘London, Paris, New York‘, ‘Boss‘, ‘Khoobsurat‘, and ‘Bhoomi‘ among others.

The actress will be seen in South Indian films ‘Maha Samudram‘ and ‘Hey Sinamika‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Siddharth Suryanarayan has proved his mettle in South Indian and Bollywood industry.

He made his Hindi film debut with the critically acclaimed film ‘Rang De Basanti‘ in 2006. He was praised for his performance in ‘Chashme Baddoor‘.

The actor did the voiceover of protagonist Simba in the Tamil version of ‘The Lion King‘.

