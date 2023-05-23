Aditya Singh Rajput’s last post before death surfaces

India actor Aditya Singh Rajput rose to fame in the reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla 9’. He died at 32 due to a drug overdose and his body was found in his Mumbai apartment bathroom.

His death shocked his loved ones, fans and fellow celebrities.

One of the deceased star’s friends said the actor may have died because of a head injury of a heart attack.

“Aditya was found unconscious in his bathroom by another friend, who took him to the nearby hospital along with the watchman,” he told an India news agency. “He probably died after hitting his head on the floor or maybe had a heart attack.

“The police have already started their investigation and we are all waiting for the post-mortem reports. Let’s all wait till we jump to a conclusion.”

The celebrity posted pictures on social media on Sunday. He wrote, “Sunday funday with besties” on it.

Aditya Singh Rajput appeared in more than 400 commercials. The actor worked in ZEE5’s web show ‘Poison‘.

His performances in ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya‘, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui‘ and ‘Code Red‘ were praised.