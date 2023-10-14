Watch: Adobe’s ‘magical’ dress changes colors, designs in seconds

A PhD student in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at UC Berkeley – Christine Dierk – presented an animated, interactive dress that changes design every time with the single click of a button.

A video shared by the account on Instagram, endless_knowledge, shows a dress that is highly responsive and changes designs by the wearer’s movements.

The video was shared from a groundbreaking and interactive dress – Adobe’s MAX 2023 event, held in Los Angeles – that can transform its design and style in seconds.

The spectators left shocked and amazed at the same time after watching the remarkable abilities of a dress.

Adobe’s Project Primrose: Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Endless Knowledge | Facts & News (@endless_knowledge)

Adobe’s Project Primrose: How The Dress Changes Its Pattern

The special dress of project primrose started to change its patterns in response to commands from its maker Christine Dierk by just the push of a button.

Not only with the button, but the outfit can also figure out the movement of the wearer and move in sync with them.

This new technology opens up a whole new world of possibilities in the fashion and wearable tech industry.