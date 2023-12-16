Adopted toddler turns out to be 22-year-old woman

In shocking turn of events, an adopted toddler initially believed to be a six-year-old girl, was later discovered to be a 22-year-old woman with a form of dwarfism.

Despite the initial belief that she was a young child, Natalia exhibited signs of adolescence, such as having periods, adult teeth, and pubic hair.

The unsettling narrative is revealed in the Investigation Discovery documentary, where Kristine and Michael share their distressing experiences of raising someone they now label a sociopath.

The breaking point came when Natalia allegedly threatened them with a knife and engaged in concerning activities, including tampering with Kristine’s coffee.

In 2013, the family relocated to Canada, leaving Natalia in her own apartment. The subsequent divorce led to neglect charges, with Michael found not guilty and Kristine’s case dismissed.

The upcoming docuseries promises a different perspective, with Natalia addressing viewers in a trailer, stating, “In every lie is a hidden truth, but you gotta dig enough to be able to see it. This is my side of the story. Do I look like a monster to you?”

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intense confrontation between Natalia and Michael, where she vehemently denies the allegations. “I was never in y’all’s room with a knife,” she asserts, while Michael stands firm, saying, “I know what I saw.”

The emotional exchange reaches a climax as Natalia breaks down, telling Michael, “You’re supposed to be my dad. You’re supposed to be the one to protect me.”

The compelling dialogue is part of a six-part docuseries set to premiere on January 1, 2024, on Investigation Discovery.