Viral 'Aerofoot' flying video at Gitex 2029 proven to be AI-generated

A video, captioned ‘Aerofoot’ and circulating on social media, has caused a stir by showing a girl hovering over a stage. The video depicts people elevating at an exhibition named GITEX 2029, but the reality differs from what is being widely shared.

The video, along with others of its kind, was uploaded by an individual identifying as an “Artificial Intelligence Enthusiast” and “AI Time Traveller.” The accompanying caption stated that the videos depicted events occurring in ‘2029’.

He posted the footage in 2025, and many other clips contained glitches typical of AI-generated videos.

One of the videos appeared in a Thread post published by Jyo John Mulloor on October 23, 2025, with a caption that read:

‘Aerofoot Demo ⛸️ Gitex 2029’

This is what the first frame in the video looked like:

AI detection tool Hive said it was 99.9% likely that the video contained AI-generated or deepfake content.

Mulloor’s Instagram profile contained other, similar videos (archived here and here) that also showed glitches typical of AI-generated footage, like odd writing.

