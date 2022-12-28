Afghan professor tears up diplomas on air, here’s why

A video of a Kabul University professor tearing his diplomas to protest against the Taliban-led Afghanistan government’s ban on women’s education is going viral.

The viral video was shared by the former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees Shabnam Nasimi. It showed him saying he did not accept the education system if his mother and sister cannot study.

He started tearing his diplomas one by one.

Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan — “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.” pic.twitter.com/cTZrpmAuL6 — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the ban on education for women prompted international outrage. Some women have tried to protest the ban, but they have been swiftly dispersed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Taliban have imposed strict policies about women’s rights since coming into power.

On Saturday, authorities ordered all aid groups to stop women employees from coming to work.

Secondary schools for girls have been closed for over a year, while many women who lost their government jobs are being paid a fraction of their salary to stay at home.

Women have also been barred from going to parks, gyms and public baths.

