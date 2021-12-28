VIRAL: Aima Baig loses calm during concert

Pakistan’s talented singer Aima Baig lost her temper during a concert on Monday and schooled a man for misbehavior.

In the recent turn of events, the young star didn’t hold back and confronted a man from the audience who misbehaved with her.

A short video clip has been doing rounds on social media since Monday, that sees the singer losing her calm during a concert at Punjab Group of Colleges in Gujranwala.

She threatened the audience to leave the concert midway if the misconduct continues, “Push this person away from the stage, a single person is spoiling the event”, the ‘Do Bol’ singer remarked.

Baig continued with her performance as the audience apologized, “I have come here to sing and I will perform”, she mentioned.

This culture of condemnable behavior is on a rise for the past few days during social events. Earlier this week, a similar incident took place amidst the concert of Young Stunners in Islamabad.

Talha Anjum, one of the members of the duo ‘Young Stunners’ was thrown a bottle at during a concert in Islamabad, and the rapper immediately confronted the person to come on stage and do it to his face. He added that he does not know that the security persons but will do deal with him by himself.

He further exclaimed that the incident had ruined his mood but he will continue till the last song for the crowd.

