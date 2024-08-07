Aiman Khan celebrates first birthday of daughter Miral

Former actor Aiman Khan celebrated the first birthday of her younger daughter Miral, with husband Muneeb Butt.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon, Aiman Khan treated her 12 million followers with a new portrait of her family of four, as she penned a warm birthday wish for her younger daughter Miral, on her first birthday.

“Happy birthday to the light of our lives our Miral,” she wrote in the caption of the picture, which sees the ‘Bay Dardi’ actor and her firstborn Amal twin in their fuchsia outfits, while she got the birthday girl dressed in a white frock. Butt wrapped his arms around his girls in the photo.

“Feels like you were just born yesterday,” Khan added.

The now-viral post received a huge response from her millions of followers, including the entertainment fraternity, in the form of likes and heartwarming birthday wishes for the celebrity kid.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018, were blessed with their second daughter Miral Muneeb last year, on August 7, as confirmed by the former’s twin sister Minal Khan on social media.

The star couple is also parents to elder daughter Amal Muneeb, 5.