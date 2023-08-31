Aiman, Muneeb celebrate daughter Amal’s birthday; video goes viral

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrated the 4th birthday of their elder daughter Amal on Wednesday.

After an intimate celebration at a family lunch, the doting parents threw a grand ‘Under the Sea’ themed bash for their daughter as the celebrity kid turned 4 yesterday.

In the clip doing rounds on social media, the birthday girl is seen cutting a delectable-looking themed cake with her parents in front of a glittery background with balloons.

Yesterday, the ‘Bay Dardi’ actor also shared a couple of photos from Amal’s birthday lunch, which also featured their newborn girl Miral. “Happy birthday to my first born, my best friend, my life Amal,” she wrote the wish in the caption of the two picture gallery with a red heart.

Thousands of social users liked the viral posts and extended heartfelt birthday wishes for the toddler.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018 and the duo became parents to their first daughter Amal Muneeb in the following year.

The star couple was blessed with their second daughter Miral Muneeb earlier this month, as confirmed by Khan’s twin sister Minal on social media.

