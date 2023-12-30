Bizarre video: Airplane stuck under a bridge causes massive traffic jam

A bizarre incident took place in the Indian state of Bihar on Friday when an airplane got stuck under a bridge, as captured in the now-viral video.

A rather unforeseen mishap happened in Motihari city of Bihar, India yesterday, as a scrapped airplane, Airbus A320 of Air India, which was being transported from Mumbai to the Northeastern state of Assam, on a trailer truck, was stuck under an over-bridge near the Piprakothi area.

As seen in the clip going viral across social media platforms, the mishap caused a major disruption in the traffic flow around the area, catching the attention of not only the passersby but also the residents of the village, who all paused for a moment or two to witness the situation.

The viral video also sees a queue of vehicles backed up along the NH 27 highway, with the aircraft protruding from the trailer truck beneath the Piprakothi bridge.

Ex-Air India A320 fuselage gets stuck beneath a bridge in Motihari while being transported from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/5mdhFoetdj — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) December 29, 2023

According to the local authorities, as quoted by Indian media, the truck driver miscalculated the height of the bridge and tried to pass through it.

Later, with the help of the locals and police, the tires of the trailer were deflated to free the airplane from under the bridge.

Reportedly, both the plane and the lorry were safely released and left for their destination.

