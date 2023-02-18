Aiza Awan drops jaws with latest photoshoot: See pics

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan dropped jaws with her latest set of pictures going viral across social media platforms.

On Friday, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor took social media by storm as she unveiled glimpses of her glamorous photoshoot. “Does it bother you that I’m unbothered?” she asked in the caption of the two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application.

Awan slipped into a jewel-toned off-shoulder, high-slit gown by couturier Karishma Kewalramani, which she paired with bright red pair of heels for the much-needed pop of colour.

The stunner went all out with her high-glam makeup and wore matching danglers to complete the breathtaking look.

Her massive fanbase on the gram reacted to the posts with thousands of likes and comments within hours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aiza Awan is currently being seen as Tehniyat in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn. The supporting cast of the show features Babar Ali, Bushra Ansari, Shizza Khan, Zahir Lehri, Khaled Anum and Munazza Arif among others.

Ali Masud Saeed (of ‘Benaam’ fame) helmed the direction of the serial, while Maha Malik (Koi Chaand Rakh) wrote the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed is the production banner for the project.

‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ – a beautiful tale of companionship and compromises – airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

