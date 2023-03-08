Aiza Awan’s latest pictures are a hit on social media

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan is winning the internet with her latest set of pictures going viral across social media platforms.

On Tuesday, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor shared some new BTS pictures from her serial, hours before the airing of episode 11 last night. The celebrity wrote some Urdu lyrics along with the drama reminder in the caption of the two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application.

The celeb is seen in her look from the recent episode of the drama serial, a blue-washed pair of denim with a knitted turtle-neck top and cape. She wore her hair curled in a high ponytail.

The Insta fam of the celeb showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

About the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, Aiza Awan essays Tehniyat in the show, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn. The supporting cast of the show features Babar Ali, Bushra Ansari, Shizza Khan, Zahir Lehri, Khaled Anum and Munazza Arif among others.

Ali Masud Saeed (of ‘Benaam’ fame) helmed the direction of the serial, while Maha Malik (Koi Chaand Rakh) wrote the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed is the production banner for the project.

‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ – a beautiful tale of companionship and compromises – airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

