Aiza Awan creates social media buzz with Europe trip pictures, video

Actor Aiza Awan shared pictures and a video of her Europe trip and they are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Aiza Awan visited France and Spain. The Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat star took to the social media application Instagram to share the viral pictures and video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

The clicks got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They complimented her look with their comments.

Here’s what they had to say.

“GORGEOUS 😍”

“Pretty ❤️❤️”

“Stunning looks”

“Beautiful 😍😍😍”

“This is uncompairable beauty”

The Zard Zamano Ka Sawera star shares pictures of herself and professional endeavours with her millions of fans on Instagram.

Related – Aiza Awan names her partner in crime, shares pictures

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry. Her first project was superhit serial Zard Zamano Ka Sawera. She then worked in popular serials Faryaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

Comments