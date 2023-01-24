Aiza Awan turns heads with new pictures

Showbiz starlet Aiza Awan turned heads with her latest set of pictures going viral across social media platforms.

‘Tere Bina Main Nahi’ star brightens the Insta feeds and beats those Monday blues with the latest snaps of herself. “Pinktastic,” Awan wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery with a pink bow sticker.

The celebrity flaunted some major pink vibe aesthetics in the viral pictures as she slipped into a bright Fuschia top, and paired it with some more of pink in her makeup. The fashionista had her hair in loose curls and ditched all sorts of accessories for a simple yet appealing look.

Her massive fanbase on the gram reacted to the pictures with thousands of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aiza Awan is currently being seen as Tehniyat in the new drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn. The supporting cast of the show features Babar Ali, Bushra Ansari, Shizza Khan, Zahir Lehri, Khaled Anum and Munazza Arif among others.

Ali Masud Saeed (of ‘Benaam’ fame) has helmed the direction of the serial, while Maha Malik (Koi Chaand Rakh) has written the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed is the production banner for the project.

‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ – a beautiful tale of companionship and compromises – airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

