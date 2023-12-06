Ajay Jadeja’s sarcastic comments on Hardik Pandya go viral

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja caught cricket fans by surprise with his sarcastic comments on swashbuckling India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Hardik Pandya, who was named India’s T20I captain following the side’s elimination from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, has not been a regular in the team because of his injuries.

He suffered an ankle injury during the group-stage fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh.

The all-rounder sidelined him from the rest of the tournament and the home T20I series at home against Australia. He will not be part of the squad that tours South Africa this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I side in his absence.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja passed interesting comments on Hardik Pandya’s infrequent appearances in international fixtures. The former all-rounder sarcastically called the latter a “rare talent”.

‘You did not understand the meaning,” he said. “He is a rare talent and is rarely seen on the ground. It is very rare and rightly so.”

India are due to play three T20Is and as many ODIs followed by two Tests on the tour of South Africa.

Related – Rohit Sharma should lead India in T20 World Cup 2024