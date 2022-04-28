Viral: Akshay Kumar joins Dananeer’s ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ trend

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s video promoting his film Atrangi Re similar to social media and actor Dananeer Mobeen’s “Pawri Horahi Hai” is viral

In the viral video, Akshay Kumar used lines that were somewhat similar to what the Sinf-e-Aahan star said.

The Mohra posted the clip on the social media platform Instagram.

“Yeh main hoon, yeh Aanand L Rai hain, aur yeh meri jaadu dikhaane ki chhoti si koshish hai (This is me, this is Aanand L Rai, and this is our attempt at showing you some magic).”

The 31-second video has 3.6 million views and counting. His fans

Dananeer Mobeen said Akshay Kumar was her childhood’s favourite star and was ecstatic to see him join the “Pawri Horahi Hai” bandwagon.

She shot to fame after her five-second video went viral across the subcontinent, hopes numerous renditions of her monologue will translate into more dialogue between rivals India and Pakistan.

The video, shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram, shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by the roadside.

Swinging around the device she is filming on, Mobeen gestures behind her and says in Urdu, “This is our car, this is us, and this is our party.

