VIRAL: Akshay Kumar’s fan gets aggressive with him

A fan held the head of the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to take his picture and the Instagram video is viral.

The viral video, shot by a fan, sees the Bachchan Paandey actor coming to the event. A fan then held his head to click a zoomed picture.

The Khiladi star tried to get hold of him but warned him to not repeat such behaviour before walking away.

“Yeh koi tarika hai photo lene ka (Is this the way to take a picture), the text on the video read. The clip got millions of likes from Instagram users.

They came up with interesting reactions. A user asked the video to send the video to the actor himself while another stated that he was checking to see if the actor was real.

A third user mentioned that the person who captured the picture was a legend. A fourth video stated that the celebrity himself was cooperative for two seconds.

It is pertinent to mention that the 54-year-old from Amritsar city of the Punjab state in India is promoting his film Bachchan Paandey, which will release on March 18.

Kriti Sanon will play the role of Myra whereas the role of Vishu and Sophie will be portrayed by Arshad Warsi. Pankaj Tripathi, Dita Von Teese, Abhimanyu Singh, Trina Singh and Ashwin Mushran are part of the cast as well.

