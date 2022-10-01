Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s Mehendi function pictures go viral

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s pre-wedding celebrations continue and the pictures of their Mehendi and Sangeet have gone viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures showed the Gangs of Wasseypur star win in a designer outfit by Rahul Mishra. The Mirzapur actor donned an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla’s angrakha.

A click showed them sitting on a brass containers surrounded by rose petals and marigolds. They were laughing while holding flowers.

A different snap showed them dancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

It is pertinent to mention that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were seen together in Fukrey, posted romantic pictures on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)



They held a reception held on Friday in which 300 guests came. The bride to be donned a golden saree. He wore a colourful sherwani.

Related – Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Actors share message for fans

Ali Fazal proposed to Richa Chadha in 2019 after seeing her for around a decade. Their wedding would take place on October 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

They had planned to get married in 2020 but pushed their plans back due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments