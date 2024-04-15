Alia Bhatt marks 2nd wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor with an unseen picture

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt marked her 2nd wedding anniversary with actor husband Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As the power couple celebrated two years of being together as a husband and wife, Alia Bhatt turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, to wish her husband Ranbir Kapoor, with an unseen monochromatic portrait, seemingly from their post-wedding reception.

“Happy 2,” wrote the ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ actor in the caption of the two picture gallery, which had an animated image next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“Here’s to us my love… today & many many years from today,” Bhatt added, followed by a series of emojis.

More than 2.5 million of her Instagram followers including the fellow Bollywood celebrities liked the post and sent heartwarming anniversary wishes for the star couple.

Pertinent to note here that Tinsel Town’s stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after more than 5 years of dating. The power couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha in November the same year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the real-life couple, who first shared the screen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva’, will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’.

Hypocrisy 101: Alia Bhatt slammed by netizens