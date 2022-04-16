VIRAL: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor had a ‘Bengali wedding’ in Kolkata?

Fans of the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor don’t mind going an extra mile for their favorite star couple, even if it is for arranging a whole wedding ceremony for the duo.

As Alia Bhatt officially became Mrs. Kapoor earlier this week, taking their five-year-long relationship to next level, a number of fans from Kolkata city of India did something absolutely mind-boggling yet equally amusing.

A day earlier than the actual Alia-Ranbir wedding, a bunch of die-hard fans at ‘Ballygunge 21 Pally cultural club’ in Kolkata got the two married as per the Bengali wedding rituals. They dressed up life-size dolls of ‘Brahmastra’ actors as bride and groom before performing the nuptials as per the Bengali traditions, pictures of the same have taken social media by storm.

Dressed in bright red ethnic Saree for the bride and mustard-maroon Kurta and dhoti for the groom, the dolls arrived at the wedding venue carried on hand-pulled rickshaws. They were warmly welcomed with blowing conch shells- Bengal’s iconic heritage symbol.

Moreover, two of the bridesmaids standing beside the couple had sashes reading ‘Karisma’ and ‘Kareena’, referring to the Kapoor cousins of Ranbir. A few Bengali actors were spotted at the celebration as well to bless the two and even performed with organizers on Bengali tracks.

Priests present at the venue chanted Hindu Mantras to solemnize the wedding of the star couple.

Speaking about this celebration with the media, the organizers of wedding said, “Bengal is known for its festivities and celebration, the upcoming wedding of Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt has given us yet another reason to have fun and rejoice.”

“We here at 21 Pally have arranged a small wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (dolls) at our para.”

It is pertinent to mention that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s Mumbai home Vastu. The couple is expected to host a reception for industry pals soon.

