WATCH: ‘Alien remains’ displayed in public hearing in Mexico

A UFO investigator Jaime Maussan displayed two ‘Alien remains’ before public hearing in Mexico’s Congress, sparking debates about the existence of extraterrestrial beings.

Jaime Maussan, who has led investigations into alien phenomena for decades, stood with scientists to unveil two Alien remains in what he called a ‘watershed’ event in front of Mexican Congress.

The two small “corpses” were displayed for all observers. Organisers claimed that the small mummified specimen were a thousand years old and had been “retrieved” from Cusco, Peru.

Maussan told members of the Mexican government that “UFO specimen” were studied at the Autonomous National University of Mexico, where scientists, he stated were able to draw DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating.

Mexican media reported that Jaime Maussan testified under oath that the mummified specimens are not part of “our terrestrial evolution”. He added that the mummified specimens are almost a third of their DNA remaining “unknown”.

He was quoted saying: “These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution. These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised.”

Maussan also said that they were able to draw DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating and “30% of the specimens’ DNA was unknown”.

He even showed the X-rays of the specimens, amid the experts testifying under oath that one of the bodies was seen to have “eggs” inside. The experts claimed the implants were made of very rare metals, like Osmium.

Osmium is one of the most scarce elements in the Earth’s crust and considered the rarest precious metal.