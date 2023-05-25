Alizeh Shah brightens the Insta feeds like a ray of sunshine: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah brightened the Insta feeds of her millions of followers with new viral pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor treated her fans with some new pictures from what looks like the location of her next project.

The celebrity looked like a ray of sunshine in the three-picture gallery, captioned simply with a series of mango stickers, probably in reference to her look. She wore bright yellow matching separates with minimal detailing, and avoided all sorts of accessories for the simple look.

Shah sported her usual tinted makeup and long tousled mane in the pictures.

The viral pictures were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the posts and dropped lovely compliments for Shah in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ co-starring Sami Khan.