Alizeh Shah returns to Instagram with latest pictures, video

Alizeh Shah returned to social media by sharing her latest pictures and video on Instagram.

Alizeh Shah, who starred in the ARY Digital drama ‘Taqdeer‘, shared pictures and a video of her with her dog. She wrote that her canine is a bird lover more than her.

Instagram users praised her looks and pictures with their heartfelt comments and reactions.

The celebrity has millions of Instagram followers. She treats her admirers with pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, the celebrity broke the internet with pictures of her in an elegant kurta on the interactive platform. In the clicks, she held a flower while dressed in pink attire. She used a flower emoji as a caption.

On the acting front, she essayed Romaisa in ‘Taqdeer‘. Her character was that of a woman who is the only daughter of a family that thinks her wishes are their command. Everyone loves her because of her humble and innocent nature.

Apart from Alizeh Shah, the cast also features Sami Khan, Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Zain Afzal, Saba Faisal, Aliya Ali, Maryam Noor, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

She won hearts with her performances in Moreover, her performance dramas ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni‘.

