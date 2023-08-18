Alizeh Shah responds to Minsa Malik’s allegations

Actress and model Alizeh Shah refuted the physical assault and drug use allegations against her by fellow celebrity Minsa Malik.

Minsa Malik, known for featuring in serials like ‘Aulaad,’ ‘Azmaish‘ and ‘Nand,’ filed a case against Alizeh Shah of throwing a cigarette and physically assaulting her when she was allegedly under the influence of banned substances during the filming for an upcoming serial.

Alizeh Shah responded to the allegations by sharing a blog of Ayesha Jahangir Malik.

In the post, Ayesha Jahangir Malik said someone within the sets told her that Minsa Malik showed unprofessional behaviour by misbehaving and slapping Alizeh Shah first.

The blogger said the source told her Alizeh Shah enjoys the support of her fellow artists and crew.

Ayesha Jahangir Malik praised Alizeh Shah’s professionalism in the post as well. She said the squabble happened at 6 pm, but the actress showed professionalism and continued to shoot till midnight despite being humiliated and attacked in everyone’s presence.

She asked netizens to not believe in someone’s claims before hearing the other’s side.

