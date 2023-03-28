Alizeh Shah breaks social media with latest elegant pictures

Actress Alizeh Shah broke the internet again with her latest pictures on social media application Instagram.

The heartwarming pictures on the visual-sharing platform showed her flaunting elegance in a kurta shalwar. Her caption read, “Its just life not heaven …NO ONE has to be perfect 💝”

Moreover, the pictures of her in a captivating kurta won Instagrammers. She penned a heartwarming note as the caption.

“Its so strange that butterflies cant see the colour of their wings ..but us as humans can see how beautiful they are…likewise, you might not think youre good enough but others can see how special and amazing you are 🥹💕” she wrote.

On the acting front, the actress has worked in dramas ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni‘.

She last played the main protagonist Romaisa in ‘Taqdeer‘. In the drama, her family thought her desires were her commands as she was the only daughter.

But she was loved by all because of her humbleness and innocence.

Heartthrob Sami Khan played the male lead. The supporting cast included Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Zain Afzal, Saba Faisal, Aliya Ali, Maryam Noor, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

