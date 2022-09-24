Alizeh Shah wins social media with her latest pictures

Actor Alizeh Shah shared her news pictures that are going viral across social media platforms.

The viral pictures on the picture and video-sharing platform Instagram got thousands of likes. The actor wrote “mood” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The Dil Mom Ka Diya actor keeps fans updated on her personal and professional happenings by sharing pictures and videos with her millions of followers. Her social media posts are well-received by netizens

Earlier, she posted pictures of herself in red. The photo album got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Moreover, the celebrity shared pictures of one of her photoshoots in which she was wearing a stylish embroidered shalwar kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

She has made a name for herself in the drama and film industry. The actor has worked in superhit projects Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and others.

The actor had spoken about dealing with social anxiety. She claimed she does not speak even if there is something to discuss. She added her statements have been misinterpreted many times.

