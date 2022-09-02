Alizey Feroze drops first picture of daughter Fatima

The very first picture of the star kid, Fatima – daughter of A-list actor Feroze Khan and Alizey – is viral on social media.

On the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, Alizey posted the very first picture of their second child and only daughter, Fatima Feroze. “This prettiest is my youngest,” the doting mother wrote in the caption of the blurred close-up click of the 6-month-old.

The viral picture received immense love from netizens in the form of thousands of hearts and heartwarming wishes for the child.

Here is what the comments on the social site read:

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s heartthrob Feroze Khan got married to Alizey in 2018, and the two welcomed their first boy Sultan in the following year. She gave birth to their second child, a baby girl in February this year and named her Fatima.

A few weeks ago, the wife of the ‘Habs’ actor shut the separation rumours of the couple, by sharing a picture with Khan and their son Sultan. Her caption “Home 🧿♥️” on the adorable family picture thrashed the conjecture around their split.

