Viral: Alligator jumps on man; watch what happens next

Zoo keepers and owners are usually seen showering their animals with love and playing with them without any fear.

American YouTuber Jay Brewer, founder and president of the Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc, lately posted a video on Instagram wherein an alligator is seen jumping on him.

The huge male alligator named Darth Gator seems to know Jay very well. The reptile is seen jumping on Jay and pinning him to the ground. He covered Jay’s whole face and body with its own body and moved on his face so as to hug him.

Jay laughed and gently moved the reptile off him and petted him.

The clip shared with the caption “When Darth gator wants to be the BiG BOY and play” has garnered over 127K likes.

